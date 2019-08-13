PAK’s illegal occupation of Balochistan points out the height of shamelessness hypocrisy says Baloch activist

Pakistan’s cry on the latest development on Jammu and Kashmir and its advocacy for the human rights of Kashmir asserts the height of hypocrisy and shamelessness when compared to the 72 year of illegal occupation of Balochistan said the Hammal Haider, foreign spokesman of the Baloch National Movement.

The spokeman’s remarks came in the wake of heightens tension between India and Pakistan following New Delhi’s historic decison of changing the status of Jammu and kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir was trasformed into union territoiry with effect from october 31.