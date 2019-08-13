Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slips

In the stock market, the Indian domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE nifty slipped down today. The BSE Sensex settled trading today at 36,958.16 points lowering around 623.75 points or 1.66%. The NSE Nifty settled trading today at 10,925.85 points lowering 183.80 points or 1.65%.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries.

The top losers in the market were YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Grasim Industries and Maruti Suzuki.

As per the market experts, the downfall of Indian share market was due to the downfall of Asian share markets due to the trade war between China and the US and the protest in Hong Kong against China.