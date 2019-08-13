Ten Islamic State terrorists killed in air strike

Ten Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in an airstrike by the US-led coalition aircraft and clashes with Iraqi security forces in western Iraq, according to the Iraqi military.

The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) carried out a raid in coordination with the international coalition aircraft on Monday, which conducted an airstrike on IS hideouts in the desert of Iraq’s western province of Anbar, the CTS said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

Afterwards, the airborne CTS troops conducted airdrop operation on the bombed site and clashed with the extremist militants, leaving eight of them killed, the statement said.

Later on, the troops searched the hideouts and found two would-be suicide bombers wearing explosive belts, killing one of them, while the other blew himself up without causing casualties among the troops, the statement added.