This Indian actress is the most ‘googled’ celebrity

Many Indians did not like to watch Sunny Leone movie in a cinema hall or in public. But secretly they adore her. That is why she has been selected as the ‘most googled’ personality by Indians.

Former porn actress Sunny Leone is the most ‘googled’ celebrity on internet search engine ‘Google’. Sunny Leone has topped the list and she has surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka Chopra Bollywood superstars Sharukh Khan and Salaman Khan.

As per Google Trend’s analytics, most of the searches related to her were with respect to her

biopic series ‘Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’.

Also, the trends reveal that a large number of searches for Sunny come from Northeastern states such as Manipur and Assam.

“My team bought this to my notice and I have to attribute this to my fans who have constantly been there for me. It’s a great feeling, “Sunny Leone responded to this.

Last year, too, Sunny topped the list of Most Googled Celebrities in India.