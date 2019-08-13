US president’s mediation offer not on table any more: Indian ambassador

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Indian ambassdor to the United States of America, has made it clear that the US presdient Donald Trump’s mediation offer on Jammu and Kashmir is not on table anymore. He informed this to an international news agency.

” US President Donald Trump has made it very clear that this is not on the table anymore. That has been the United State’s longstanding policy. The United Nations Secretary-General was also very clear, he says this issue will be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan”, said

Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Earlier US president has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to mediate in the Jammu and Kashmir issue. He said this in a joint media conference with the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on July 22. But India has strongly declined the claim of the US president.