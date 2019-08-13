Was Vidya Balan approached for Jayalalithaa biopic ? Here’s the truth

It was rumoured that Vidhya Balan was the first choice to reprise the role of Jayalalitha in the film. But now the turn of events reveal that it was kangana Ranaut who first listened to the film’s story.

The producer of the film Shaailesh said, “As a producer, I never approached her (Vidya Balan) and I can say this on the record. I know the news emerged that she was doing the film, but when our writer KV Vijayendra Prasad narrated the story to me, I felt Kangana was the right casting for the role.”

He also revealed that the team had mutually agreed to cast Kangana as Jayalalithaa in the biographical film. “So as producer and Vijayendra as a writer did not approach anyone else. If anyone else before us had approached any other actress, I am not aware of that. With the new team of producer, director and writer, it has been mutually decided that Kangana will play Jayalalithaa,” he added further.