Watch what this hungry snake is doing: Video

A video of a hungry Kingsnake who eats its own tail has become viral on social media. The video is shared by Jesse Rothacker of Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary in Pennsylvania.

A Kingsnake in the sanctuary has ended up eating its own tail. It took Rothacker a lot of effort to free the snake from its own jaw. The snake opposes his attempts to free it and tries to eat its own body.

At last Rothacker tapped on the nose of the snake and loosened its jaw. The snake aged around five years was brought to the sanctuary a few months ago only. As per Rothacker, the snake tried to eat itself either due to stress or hungry.

Kingsnakes are nonvenomous snakes who normally kill their prey by constriction. They also eat other snakes.