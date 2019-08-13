Will cricket come back to Commonwealth Games 2022 ? Check this !

It has been asserted that cricket will come back to the common wealth Games roster for the firt time since 1998. The report has been asserted by the International Cricekt Council (ICC). Cricket game once appeared at the CWG previously when men played in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, in the south africa finished on the top position.

The Commonwealth games will take place from July 27 to August 7 with eight international teams playing cricket.

We are delighted that women’s T20 Cricket will be part of Birmingham 2022, an event that represents the biggest female and para sport programme in Commonwealth Games history. Today’s landmark announcement is another indication of the extremely bright future for women’s cricket,” Tom Harrison, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Officer, said.