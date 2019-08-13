“Will send Aircraft for Rahul Gandhi to visit Kashmir”, Says J&K Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday hit out at Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that there have been reports of violence in Kashmir, saying he will send him an aircraft to visit the valley and observe the ground situation. The governor said Gandhi should feel ashamed about the behaviour of one of his leaders who was talking like an “idiot” in Parliament.

“I have invited Rahul Gandhi to come here. I will send you a plane, to observe (the situation) and then speak up. You are a responsible person and you should not speak like this,” Malik said. Malik was replying to a question about statements and reports by some leaders and the media about the violence in Kashmir.

On Saturday night, Gandhi said that some reports had come in from Jammu and Kashmir about the violence there and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must assuage concerns over the matter in a transparent manner. The governor said there was no communal angle in scrapping provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.