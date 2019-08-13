” Your provocative statement will not work”, Chief Minister ticks off Pakistan minister

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has slammed Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhary and has asked him to stop trying to interfere in the internal matter of India. Amarinder Singh was responding to a provocative tweet of Pakistan minister.

Earlier Fawad Chaudhary, the science and technology minister of Pakistan has made a controversial appeal on his twitter. The Pakistan minister has appealed the Punjabi soldiers in the Indian Army to refuse to do their duty in Jammu and Kashmir.

” I appeal to all Punjabis in the Indian army to refuse to be part of injustice/zulm and deny duty in Kashmir”, Fawad Choudhary tweeted.

This tweet of the Pakistan Minister has to lead to an online war between Indians and Pakistan netizens. Punjab Chief Minister interfered in the online tug of war by his reply to the Pakistan minister.

Stop trying to interfere in India's internal matter. And let me tell you that the Indian Army is a disciplined and nationalist force, unlike your Army @fawadchaudhry. Your provocative statement will not work, nor will the Soldiers in our Army follow your divisive diktats. @adgpi https://t.co/DAQfj0yqQ0 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 13, 2019

He later in a statement has reacted strongly against the Pakistan minister. He asked Pakistan to mind their own business.

??? ?????? ???? ??? ???? ?????? ?????? ??? ????? ???? ??? ?? ?????? ????? ?? ?????? ????????? ?? ?? ??? ????? ?? ??????? ???? ???? ????? ??? ????? ?? ??? !! I appeal to all Punjabis in Indian army to refuse to be part of injustice/zulm and deny duty in Kashmir — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 13, 2019

Amarinder Singh, the former prince of Patiala has served the Indian Army in the 1960s.