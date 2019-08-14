Bajaj launches Pulsar 125 Neon in India : Price and Features

Bajaj has launched the Pulsar 125 Neon in India with prices starting at Rs 64,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the drum variant and Rs 66,618 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the disc brake variant.

Bajaj has styled the Pulsar 125 Neon on the lines on one of its highest-selling models, the Pulsar 150. It sports a conventionally-lit headlamp with twin pilot lamps that are flanked by turn indicators which also consist of halogen bulbs. The motorcycle sports a single-piece seat along with a sharp tail section that houses its unique split tail lamp setup. The only visually differentiating factor between the Pulsar 125 Neon and its bigger sibling is the ‘125’ badging on the rear end.

Powering the motorcycle is a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled carburetted motor that produces 13bhp and 11Nm. It comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks upfront and twin shocks at the rear. Braking for the disc brake variant is done by a 240mm disc at the front while the other model uses a 170mm drum for the front. Both models use a 130mm drum at the rear along with CBS as standard. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon comes with an 11.5-litre fuel-tank and kerb weight of 140 kg.

As for features, the Pulsar 125 comes with an orange-backlit LCD instrument cluster that displays all necessary information. The motorcycle is available in three colour schemes of Neon Blue, Solar Red, Platinum silver with matte black being the base colour. The Pulsar 125 Neon will be available in dealerships across India in the next couple of weeks.