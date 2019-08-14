Bengal Trinamool Congress MLA set to join BJP this week

Former Kolkata mayor and Trinamool Congress MLA Sovan Chatterjee is likely to join the BJP by the end of this week in New Delhi, sources said on Wednesday.

Chatterjee was asked to step down both as a minister in the Trinamool government and as Kolkata mayor by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in November last year following troubles in his personal life. After that, he took a sabbatical from active politics.

According to sources, Chatterjee was in touch with the BJP for the last few months. He met BJP leaders in New Delhi last month fuelling speculations that he might switch over to the saffron camp.