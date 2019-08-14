Close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother arrested in Kerala

Mohammed Altaf Abdul alias Lateef Saeed, an associate of Dawood’s brother Anees Ibrahim, was arrested from Kannur airport in Kerala.According to the police, the accused had threatened a hotelier on directions of Anees Ibrahim.

He was also involved in hawala transaction.Police also informed that two Indian passports were recovered from Lateef’s possession which he used to travel to Dubai.

The Crime Branch is further investigating the case to ascertain Lateef’s activities.A court has sent him to police custody till August 16.