‘Golden Butterfly Tea’ from Assam sets a new record

A rare tea from Assam has set a new world record. The ‘Golden Butterfly tea’ from Assam has auctioned at a whopping price of Rs.75,000 for a kilo.

The tea fetched this record price at an auction held at Guwahati ea Auction Centre. The tea was purchased by Assam Tea Traders. The golden Butterfly tea is produced from Upper Assam’s Deikom Tea Estate.

Earlier in the last month, the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre has witnessed two records in the auction. Earlier ‘Maijan Golden Tips’, an orthodox variety tea has bagged Rs.70,751 per kilo in an auction on July 31. Another orthodox tea brand ‘Manohari Gold’ has also fetched Rs.50,000 per kilo.