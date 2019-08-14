Heavy Rain: Death toll reaches 104

The Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research of Cochin University Science and Technology (CUSAT) has forecasted that the rain may weak in the coming days. But for the next 48 hours, the monsoon may remain in the state with intensity.

No red alert was declared in the state. An Orange Alert was declared in Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram district on tomorrow.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted more rain including heavy rains in isolated places. The agency predicted that the northern districts of the state may receive heavy rain for the next few days. The private agency Keralwaether also forecasted that rain may weaken from tomorrow.

Chalakudy in Thrissur received 17 cm rain on Wednesday, followed by Peermade in Idukki (15cm), Cherthala in Alappuzha (13cm), Agathi (Lakshadweep) and Enamackel, Thrissur (12 each), the Met department said.

As per government data, 104 people lost their lives in rain and rain-related accidents in the state. Almost 189,649 people were sheltered in 1119 relief camps in the state.