Indian netizen troll Pakistan on its Independence Day: See Trolls

Aug 14, 2019, 10:33 pm IST
Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14 a day ahead of India’s Independence Day on August 15. India and Pakistan attained freedom from  Britain in 1947 and was divided into two countries.

Both countries celebrate this independence day in some tension. The tension was ignited after the union government decided to scrap Article 370 and 35 A which gives Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

Now the Indian netizens have celebrated the neighboring countries independence day by making trolls and memes on social media.

” #HappyBirthdayBeta #HappyBirthdayBeta Be more disciplined in coming year as you grow but we know you can never be wise till you get into many pieces sliced. Love from your #father”, a netizen tweeted.

Check out trolls:

 

 

