Kerala Floods : Govt declares holiday for schools and colleges

Following heavy rains, collectors of nine districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges in their respective districts on Wednesday (August 14).Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Idukki, and Alappuzha will have holidays for the educational institutions there on August 14.

Kozhikode Collector through his Facebook page has informed that all educational institutions including professional colleges in the district will remain closed.The holiday will be effective for Kendriya Vidyalayas, Anganwadis and Madrasas. The holiday has been given since Red Alert has been issued in these districts and many schools and colleges are functioning as Flood Relief camps. Many students are also residing in the relief camps.

In Wayanad, however, there will be not be any change in University exams and other public exams. Model Residential Schools will also be open.Earlier, the Met department had issued Red Alert in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Idukki on Tuesday and Malappuram, Kozhikode districts on Wednesday.The Met department director had informed that there are chanced of more 20 cm rains in these districts and hence had asked people to be on the alert.The rain is likely to relent on August 17.