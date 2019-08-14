Kerala Floods : Tamilnadu DMK to donate 60 loads of essentials for flood relief

The death toll in the Kerala floods increased to 88 on Tuesday with an “extremely heavy rain” warning issued for three districts, even as the weather in deluge-hit Karnataka and Gujarat improved, allowing authorities to speed up rescue and relief operations.

DMK activists come to the aid of inundated Kerala. It is learned that 60 loads of essentials collected in the first phase will arrive in Kerala soon. DMK chief M K Stalin directed party district committees to collect necessary items for Kerala. Following the direction, the activists collected rice, provisions, clothes, sanitary napkins, medicines and study materials in two days.

At a function held in party headquarters Chennai Anna Arivalayam, sixty loads of items were handed over to DMK Kerala state secretary Puthukottai Murukesh. Stalin has asked his activists to collect more essential items for Kerala.