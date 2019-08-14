Kerala Floods : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi writes letter to PM Narendra Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested Centre’s intervention in dealing with the floods in Kerala and Wayanad, which also happens to be his constituency. Gandhi visited Vayanad on Sunday and the flood-hit areas including Puthumala district, which is most affected. Gandhi left Kerala on Tuesday after his visit to Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi wrote to PM suggesting “installation of early warning systems, specially designed landslide/flood shelters and developing long term strategy and action plan to protect lives and livelihoods of people and environment of Wayanad to be taken up on priority.”