Kerala Government Makes Yet Another Controversial Appoitnment

The State Government of Kerala had appointed former M.P from Attingal Sampath as the state government’s special representative in New Delhi to coordinate with the NDA government. The government feels that his presence is going to help the quick implementation of Centrally-funded development projects in the state. Criticisms were raised against this move and his appointment was widely perceived as nothing but a waste of public money. Just as the state government was reeling under this controversy, they have now made yet another controversial appointment.

A Special Laison officer has been appointed by the state government of Kerala with a salary over Rs 1 Lakh, to coordinate, the cases in the high court of Kerala, reports the online portal of a prominent Malayalam media. The new post has been created when there is already an advocate general and 140 advocates to help him. It is Velppan Nair who was among the personal staff of Susheela Gopalan(former minister of Industries) now appointed as the Laison officer. A total of Rs 1,10,000 will be spent from the public treasury for him.

His post will be equal to that of a senior government pleader. What is most disturbing is that the Kerala government is creating posts like this when the state needs to preserve every penny to fund Kerala’s rebuild program.