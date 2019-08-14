NIA arrests top Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen terrorist

The National Investigation Agency has arrested a top militant of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terror group from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the 2014 Burdwan blast case, officials said on Tuesday.Jahirul Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal’s Nadia district, had attended a number of training camps conducted by the JMB, they said.He was also involved in a number of activities of the JMB — the Bangladesh-based terrorist organisation which was outlawed in 2005 — in India to further its cause, the officials said.

Seikh, a senior militant of the JMB Nadia module in West Bengal, was arrested on Sunday from Indore by the premier terror investigating agency.He was chargesheeted in July, 2015, in the case for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of the JMB to commit terrorist acts and wage war against India and Bangladesh.He was charged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.