“One gives the plan, another executes”: Rajinikanth again praises Modi and Shah

Superstar Rajinikanth again comes with praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Rajinikanth has termed Modi and Shah as ‘master strategists’.

“PM Modi and Amit Shah are master strategists. One gives the plan, another executes”, he said today. Kashmir is a home for terrorists and extremists. To impose curfew in Kashmir and to pass it in the upper house first is a master strategy”, he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajinikanth has praised Modi and Sha. “PM and Amit Shah are like Lord Krishna and Arjuna. But we don’t know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna,” he said on Sunday.

The actor was criticized by many opposition leaders including P.Chidamabram and Asaduddin Owaisi. Congress asked the actor to read Mahabharata again.