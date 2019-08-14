WhatsApp introduces fingerprint lock feature for Android users

WhatsApp has finally made available to fingerprint lock feature for Android beta users. Yes, you read it right. WhatsApp has rolled out a feature where you will be able to unlock WhatsApp by using the fingerprint sensor on your Android device. It is worth mentioning here that the fingerprint lock feature is already available to iOS users.

Fingerprint lock feature in WhatsApp comes with the latest Android beta version 2.19.221. This means to get this feature activated on your smartphone, you need to have Android beta version 2.19.221. Importantly, this feature is now available in India. WABetaInfo spotted Fingerprint lock feature first.

WABetaInfo said, “I can say that it’s safe for your privacy to enable the Fingerprint lock feature because WhatsApp, as any other app, cannot access to your fingerprint data: the authentication process is managed by the Android system: WhatsApp uses official Android APIs, so no information is sent to WhatsApp/Facebook Server.”

According to WABetainfo, you need to update your WhatsApp to get the app if you do not see this feature. But this is true only if you have signed up and are using the WhatsApp Android beta app.

To enable this feature in your app, you need to so to the WhatsApp Settings>Account>Privacy>Fingerprint lock. Just turn on the toggle in front of that and it will prompt you to verify it. With this feature, you only have to unlock it when you open the app, otherwise, you can attend the WhatsApp calls without unlocking the app. You can still reply to the WhatsApp messages from notification without actually entering the app.

Users will also have an option to choose when they want to use the fingerprint lock feature. It means if you unlock the app via fingerprint every time you need to reply to a message, then that can be annoying for some. So you can choose from three options —Immediately, after 1 minute or after 30 minutes. If you choose “Immediately”, you will have to unlock the app every time you open it. iOS users will also have an additional option of 15 minutes. Another advantage that you will get with this feature is that you can decide if want the WhatsApp messages to show n the notification bar or not.