Woman gets triple talaq after she asked husband for Rs 30

Police arrests a man for giving his wife triple talaq by her husband for asking him for Rs. 30 to buy medicines. The incident is in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. She said that the husband’s family pushed her out of their house.

They got married three years back. The case was registered on the basis of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant “triple talaq” among Muslims. Even though it’s illegal, police data in Uttar Pradesh indicates that triple talaq is still used by people in UP. Recently, an instance where a woman’s nose was hacked for lodging complaint against her husband for giving triple talaq was reported.