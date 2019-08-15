Alligator smashes watermelon in single bite: Video

Crocodiles are considered to be non-vegetarians. But now a video of an American alligator eating watermelon has become viral on social media.

The alligator eats a watermelon which was thrown to it by a man. The alligator named ‘Bomber’ has smashed the fruit in just a single bite. The watermelon was crushed into pieces just in a single bite.

The video was shot at the St.Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in Florida, America. The video was shared on the Facebook page of the park.

The bomber is one of the largest American alligators. An adult American alligator will measure around 13-14 feet.