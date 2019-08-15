An open letter written to Cochi Mayor becomes viral in the social media for this reason

Kerala is witnessing a massive flood and landslips again after one year. In the last year, the state has witnessed a massive flood. Again after just one year, the northern districts in the state has been facing another natural calamity in which around 100 people lost their lives. Everybody in the state is doing helps as they can.

At this time, an open letter written to Mayor of the Cochin Corporation by a media person has become viral on social media. The letter written by Beena Sunny mocks Soumini Jain, the mayor of the metro city for her inactiveness in organizing distress relief activities.

Beena Suuny has written the open letter on her social media handle Facebook. In the letter, she points to the mayor of Thiruvanathapuram, V.K.Prashanth who has been praised by the social media and people for his herculean work in gathering and transporting relief materials to flood-hit areas.

Read Full Facebook Post: