“Exemplary Act of a Mosque” Pinarayi Vijayan Lauds this Kerala Mosque and Here is Why

Kerala was rocked by the rain fury that hit the south Indian state during last week and Kavalappara, a place in Malappuram district is one of the most devastating pictures to have emerged from the state.

In the landslide that occurred here an entire region has eroded, almost 60 people are feared dead, buried alive under layers of mud and rocks. The officials found it difficult to carry out inquest procedures of the deceased in Kavalappara, and the doors of a Mosque opened before them, as the authorities of the Mosque allowed to carry out post mortem there.

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan did not forget to laud the efforts of this Mosque in his Independence Day Speech.

Yesterday in Kavalappara, a worship place had set an example for others. An Islamic Worship place was completely allowed to be converted to a place where post mortem could be held. This is a great example, something that Kerala can proudly present in front of the entire nation” he said while delivering his Independence day speech at Kavalappara.

Most of the dead bodies found from the landslide spot had begun to decompose and it was difficult to take it far to a hospital to do the post mortem. It is at this situation that the authorities of Mosque stepped in. The Mosque is only ten minutes from the spot of the accident.