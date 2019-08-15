HTC launches Wildfire X smartphone with triple rear camera in India : Price and Specs

HTC on Wednesday launched “Wildfire X” with InOne Smart Technology, the local licensee partner of HTC Corporation, in the country. The 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM configuration smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM+128 ROM variant will cost Rs 12,999. Both the variants are priced under a limited period offer and would be available on Flipkart, starting August 22.

“The HTC ‘Wildfire X’ coupled with our six months no-questions-asked accidental and liquid damage protection, sleek look, 8X hybrid zoom and large storage will help create a distinctive positioning for the smartphone amid target customers,” Charles Huang, Vice President of HTC APAC, said in a statement.

There’s a triple rear camera with 12MP+8MP+5MP lenses and a Big Pixel main camera.