Indian wrestler Deepak Punia creates history

Aug 15, 2019, 12:27 am IST
In wrestling, Indian wrestler Deepak Punia created a new history on Wednesday. The junior Indian wrestler has become India’s first junior World Champion in 18 years. He achieved this great record after winning a gold medal at the Junior World.

Deepak Punia defeated Russia’s Alik Shebzukhov in the 86kg category in men’s freestyle at Tallinn, Estonia. The match ended in 2-2 tie and Deepak was declared the winner as he earned the last point.

Punia will now represent India at the upcoming World Championship in Kazakhstan, having secured his berth by winning trails.

Earlier in 2001 Ramesh Kumar and Palwinder Singh Cheema have won the gold medal at the junior world championship.

In the 92 kilo category, another Indian wrestler Vicky Chahar beat Mongolia’s Batmagnai Eenkhtuvshin by 4-3 and won the bronze medal.

