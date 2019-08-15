” It is ‘India First’ for us. Steps in the interest of the nation are paramount,”: PM Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that for him and his government the nation and the interest of the nation is of paramount interest. ” We think differently and it is ‘India First’ for us. Politics comes and goes but steps in the interest of nation are paramount”, said Prime Minister. He said this in his address to the nation on the 73rd Independence Day at Red Fort.

Prime Minister reaffirmed that the responsibility of his government is to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and to get the new wings.

Narendra Modi in his address to nation claimed that the government did not shying away from taking crucial and big decisions. Big decisions like scrapping of Article 35 A and Article 370 were some such steps and these kinds of steps were never taken in the last 70 years.

” It has been under 10 weeks since the government was formed but several path-breaking decisions have been taken. This includes decisions for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the end of Tripel Talaq, steps for the welfare of farmers and traders, Prime Minister said.

The previous arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir have entertained corruption, nepotism, and there was injustice when it comes to the issue of women, children, Dalits, and tribal communities.

The Prime Minister also said that five years ago when his government came into power, people wondered if the country would change for the good, but people now say “yes, my country can change”.

The Prime Minister also made it clear that his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen and asserted it neither nurses problems nor festers them.