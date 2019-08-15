Minors in custody for raping a minor girl

The Telangana police have arrested two of the three minors for raping a 12-year-old girl. The incident took place in Anatapuram village in the Jogu Lamba Gadwal district in Telangana. They were taken into custody after the parents of the girl child lodged a complaint in the police station.

As per the police, the girl studying in the Vth class reached home early due to a sports event in the school on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. She was alone at the home as her parents were away for work. Her father is an auto-rickshaw driver and mother works in the fields.

As the girl was alone in the home, the three accused boys entered her home and forcibly took her to the nearby bushes and raped her. Two of the accused were students of class IX and the other in class VIII.

The parents after returning home found the child crying and after hearing the news from her complained to the police.

The police in the preliminary investigation has found that the two accused has earlier sexually assaulter the girl a few months ago. Although her parents pulled up the boys’ but did not lodge a complaint with the police fearing social stigma.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.