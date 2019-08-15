Latest NewsIndia

MS Dhoni celebrates Independence Day with Indian Army : See Pics

Aug 15, 2019, 02:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

MS Dhoni reached Ladakh on Wednesday where he received a warm reception from the Army personnel and interacted with them. According to reports, the 38-year-old also paid a visit to Army General Hospital and interacted with patients.

Various photos have surfaced on social media where the former India skipper is seen interacting with people from the armed forces.

