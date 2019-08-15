“Narendra Modi is the most popular Prime Minister of the nation so far “: Mood of the Nation Poll 2019

A recent survey conducted by India Today group along with Karvy Insights found that Narendra Modi is the most popular Prime Minister of the nation so far.

The survey named ‘Mood of the nation’ also shocked many by suggesting that Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader Mamta Bannerjee is the right person to lead the opposition instead of Rahul Gandhi.

According to the survey, 19% of those who participated in the survey wanted Mamta to lead the opposition. Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav (12%), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (12%), Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik(11%), Sharath Pawar(11%), Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (9%), Mayawati (8%), K Chandrashekar Rao (6%) were also suggested by many as opposition leader. It is learnt Mamta gained prominence as a national leader since she strongly voiced her opinions against the BJP on various issues.

Meanwhile, the survey also placed Modi as the most popular Prime Minister above Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and AB Vajpayee. While 37% voted for Modi, 14% supported late PM Indira Gandhi. The India Today group also made it clear that the survey was conducted just before the government passed the Kashmir bill.