Pakistan soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian security forces

In the Line of Control (LOC), three Pakistani soldiers were killed in the retaliatory firing by the Indian security forces. Indian security forces were responding to the Pakistan Army’s provocative firing across the border.

Sources: 3 Pakistan Army soldiers killed in punitive proactive response after ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army. Ceasefire violations taking place in Uri and Rajouri sectors. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/gjRpQ1wwmx — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Pakistan has been continuously violating the ceasefire in the LOC. Yesterday and today Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in Uri and Rajouri sector.

The Pakistani soldiers were identified as Naik Tanveer, Sepoy Ramazan, Lance Naik Taimoor.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson Has claimed that they have killed 5 Indian soldiers and destroyed many bunkers. He also accused that the Indian Army is increasing firing at the LOC to divert attention from the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

In efforts to divert attention from precarious situation in IOJ&K,Indian Army increases firing along LOC.

3 Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat. Pakistan Army responded effectively. 5 Indian soldiers killed, many injured, bunkers damaged. Intermittent exchange of fire continues. pic.twitter.com/wx1RoYdiKE — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 15, 2019

The Indian Army has also declined the Pakistan Army’s claims that five India security personnel were killed.