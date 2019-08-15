Latest NewsIndia

Pakistan soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian security forces

Aug 15, 2019, 08:17 pm IST
In the Line of Control (LOC), three Pakistani soldiers were killed in the retaliatory firing by the Indian security forces. Indian security forces were responding to the Pakistan Army’s provocative firing across the border.

Pakistan has been continuously violating the ceasefire in the LOC. Yesterday and today Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in Uri and Rajouri sector.

The Pakistani soldiers were identified as Naik Tanveer, Sepoy Ramazan, Lance Naik Taimoor.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson Has claimed that they have killed 5 Indian soldiers and destroyed many bunkers. He also accused that the Indian Army is increasing firing at the LOC to divert attention from the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army has also declined the Pakistan Army’s claims that five India security personnel were killed.

