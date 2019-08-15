“People Should Not Lose Heart After Disasters” Kerala C.M Tries to Inspire People

Kerala had not yet recovered from the disastrous effects of floods that occurred in 2018 and then was rocked further by another rain fury. The state government has had a tough time carrying out the relief and rehabilitation measures and in his independence day speech, C.M tried to inspire the citizens of Kerala.

“We should not lose heart at the face of any disasters. This effort is not for us, but for the generations to come,” he said in his Independence day speech at Central Stadium.

Kerala C.M also said that the floods have created problems in finding resources, but lauded the determination of citizens.