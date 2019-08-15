PM Narendra Modi announces creation of Chief Defence Staff

In a major announcement from the rampart of Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will soon have the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who will oversee all three forms of defence in India.

“I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort: India will have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS. This is going to make the forces even more effective”: PM Modi

The prime minister said the CDS will ensure synergy among the three services and provide effective leadership to them.

“Our government has decided to have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS,” the prime minister said.