Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme will be on next week

The Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme in which he shares his thoughts and ideas with the people will be on this month 25. “Mann Ki Baat”, the programme on All India Radio in which Modi will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad will be at 11 AM on 25th August.

It will be the third edition of the programme after Narendra Modi assumed the office of the Prime Minister for the second term.

The Prime Minister has invited the people to share their ideas and views in ‘MyGov Open Forum’ or also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 to record a message in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast. The phone lines shall remain open till 22nd of August.

People can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions to the Prime Minister.