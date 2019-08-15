This is why Taapsee Pannu hits back at Kangana Ranaut !

Taapsee Pannu has hit back at Kangana Ranaut, saying that she hasn’t shown any support to her film Mission Mangal.

Just a while back, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had slammed Taapsee, calling her a ‘sasti copy’of Kangana. The sisters had also fired shots at Bollywood stars for not supporting Kangana’s films.

In an interview to Mid-Day, Taapsee said, “She (Kangana) has always spoken about how a woman should support another woman, but I did not hear any words of praise for my films. There are five women in Mission Mangal. Is she praising us? I am her junior and don’t have [as vast] a filmography as her, but I have done a decent number of films for someone to be appreciative of it.”