(VIDEO)Fish Sellers in Market Leaves Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Red Faced as his Bucket Fund Collection Drive Gets Harsh Response

Almost after a year where Kerala was wrecked with floods, the south Indian state has been again hit with rain fury. Kerala needs to stand united and find funds for its rehabilitation works. CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has once again resorted to a familiar strategy to find funds, a bucket fund collection drive. His move was criticized the moment he announced it on social media as people posed questions about how the money collected last year was spent.

Now a video has surfaced on social media where CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, former MLA V Shivankutty and a number of workers are seen moving inside Palayam fish market, seeking money from the fish seller women. However, his presence and money seeking, as seen on video, could hardly move the women, as nobody was seen donating anything to the bucket he was carrying.