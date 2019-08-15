You may astonished to know to whom this Pakistani woman is tying ‘Rakhi’ for last two decades

The left-leaning people and thinkers have been constantly portraying Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘anti-muslim’ and anti-Pakistan’. But you may be astonished to know that a Pakistani origin woman has been tying ‘Rakhi’ for over two decades to Narendra Modi.

The Pakistani woman has been tying ‘Rakhi’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for more than 27 years. Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, born in Pakistan has been tying the Rakhi since he arrived in India after her marriage to an Indian man. She is living in Ahmedabad in Gujarat after she married an Indian painter.

This year also she tied the Rakhi and celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday with Indian Prime Minister.

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh met Modi at New Delhi two decades ago, while she was visiting Delhi. Modi was then an RSS worker.

” I get the opportunity to tie rakhi to elder brother once every year. I am happy. I pray that the next five years ago so well for him that the whole world recognizes the positive decisions he made. I pray for his good health”, she said to news agency ANI.