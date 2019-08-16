Apple to unveil ‘iPhone 11 series’ on September: Details inside

The US giant ‘Apple’ may unveil their ‘iPhone 11 series’ in September. It is reported by International media that the new version of the iPhone may be released on September 10.

Apple has released the 7th bet of iOS 13 to registered developers and a Brazillian site ‘iHelp BR’ has found out that the new iPhone 11 series will be released on next month 10. The company may launch three iPhone 11 models this year.

The Brazillian site has found an image ‘Hold For Release’ which has the September 10date on the calendar of the iOS 13 home screen. And this is the same date predicted for Apple’s event based on analysis of when Apple held an event in previous years.