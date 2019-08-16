Former Indian cricketer passes away

Former India opener and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday following a massive cardiac arrest.The dashing Tamil Nadu left-hander of yesteryears, who was only six days short of his 58th birthday, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Chandrasekhar played 7 ODIs between 1988 and 1990, scoring only 88 runs, but at the domestic level he was prolific for a few seasons, aggregating 4999 runs in 81 games with a highest score of 237 not out.A qualified engineer, Chandrasekhar made his first-class debut at the age of 25 and played in a formidable Tamil Nadu team, which comprised WV Raman, Diwakar Vasu, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Bharath Arun.

Till a few seasons back, he held the record for the fastest hundred in the Ranji Trophy — a 56-ball ton for Tamil Nadu against Rest of India in an Irani Cup game — that brought him into national reckoning.Unfortunately, his technique was found out during a tri-series in New Zealand in 1990, ensuring that he never played for India again.An astute reader of the game, he was later a national selector when Greg Chappell was the coach and in his later years also did commentary in domestic cricket.