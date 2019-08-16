‘Kashmiris caged like animals’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter sends letter to Amit Sha

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah saying that she has been ‘threatened with dire consequences’ if she spoke to media again. Iltija has also released a voice message mentioning that she has been ‘detained’, days after her mother was arrested. To quote her letter to Home Minister, “Today while the rest of the country celebrates India’s Independence Day, Kashmiris have been caged like animals and deprived of basic human rights.”

“It’s suffocating and humiliating to be treated in this manner. I have to grovel for permission to allow my aged grandmother to visit her son. Is she also a potential threat?”, writes Iltija

Iltija has asked the government to explain the reason behind her alleged detention. “I am being treated like a criminal and I am under constant surveillance. I fear for my life along with those Kashmiris who have spoken up”, she added in her letter.

Earlier, Iltija Mufti had alleged the government of trying to break her mother’s (Mehbooba Mufti’s) spirit by arresting her.

Mehbooba, on the other hand, had warned the central government of ‘catastrophic consequences’ for the move to abrogate Article 370. “It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people”, she said in a Tweet.

Both Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah had opposed the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 from the Valley. Currently, both the former CM’s of J-K are reportedly under arrest.