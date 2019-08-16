Raksha Bandhan : Sister ties Rakhi on rifle of constable brother killed by Naxals

In an inspiring incident, Chhattisgarh police constable Kavita Kaushal tied rakhi on her martyr brother Assistant Constable Rakesh Kaushal’s gun on Raksha Bandhan day.

Describing the reason for tying rakhi on her brother’s gun, Kavita said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “I got employment in Chhattisgarh police in place of my brother. I had requested the department that I want to use the same gun that my brother once used in service. Naxals are coward. I want to join Danteshwari fighters and take revenge for my brother’s death.”