Ravi Shastri to continue as Indian Cricket team coach

In Cricket, the former Indian national team player Ravi Shastri re-appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team. The decision was taken by the Kapil Dev lead Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The decision was unanimous. The CAC consists of Kapil Dev, former Indian coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former women’s team captain Shantha Rangaswamy.

Shastri was re-appointed for a two year period. His tenure as the coach will end with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

The CAC addresses the media in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/nmeZjWk5Yp — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2019

Shastri was earlier associated with the Indian team as Cricket Manager in teams tour to Bangladesh in 2017 and as team director in 2014 to 2016. he was appointed as coach for first time in 2017.

Shastri pipped former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, Australian Tom Moody and former India teammates Robin Singh and Lalchand Rajput to the post.