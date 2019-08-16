School students continue singing national anthem amid heavy rains : Watch Video

Students of a primary school in Karnataka’s Mangaluru were hugely praised for their commitment after they continued singing the national anthem amid heavy rains while celebrating the country’s 73rd Independence Day on Thursday. A video went viral on social media showing minor students singing the national anthem even as heavy rainfall continued.

The incident took place at a government primary school in Sambar Thota near Mudipu, TOI reported. While some guests present at the Independence Day celebration rush to seek shelter after rainfall begins, students and three teachers continue singing the national anthem. They left for the verandah only after finishing the national anthem.