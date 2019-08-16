Latest NewsNEWSIndia

This temple is worshiping Mahatma Gandhi and the devotee offerings to idol will shock you

Aug 16, 2019, 05:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

A temple in Karnataka worships Mahatma Gandhi with an aim to spread the message of peace non-violence and communal harmony .

Prayers, along with tea, coffee and bananas, are rendered to Gandhi’s idol by the temple priest at Shri Bramha Baidarkala Kshetra, three times a day. Like other deities, Bapu also has a separate small temple for him.

In 1948, a separate shrine was built for him and in 2006, his statue was recreated. Youth are inspired by him,” Prakash Garodi, a devotee asserted.

The temple will be cleaned fortnightly for the sake of spreading awareness about sanitation.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close