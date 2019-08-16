Two persons booked for flying drones over Chandrababu Naidu’s residence

The youth wing of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), on Friday caught two persons who were allegedly capturing visuals of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s bungalow with a drone camera .

The leaders allege that the arrested persons may be having intention to attack Naidu as the donre box may be containing bomb.

Expressing concerns over the security breach, TDP workers held a protest at Naidu’s residence. The workers also had a verbal altercation with the police.

The TDP workers also demanded the Director General of Police (DGP) to order a probe into the matter.