US returned rare artifacts to India

The US investigation agency has returned two rare artifacts to India. The two reare and precious artifacts were handed over to the Indian High Commissioner in London on Thursday.

A limestone carved relief dated from 1st century BC to 1st century AD from Andhra Pradesh and a 17th century Nayaka period Navaneetha Krishna Bronze statue fro Tamil Nadu were handed over by the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI0 of USA.

As per HSI the individual who possessed the items approached the HSI and revealed his willingness to surrender the pieces. The art pieces were examined by experts. The agency also revealed that around 2600 artifacts were recovered worldwide.