Ziva Dhoni performs as Jhansi Rani : Video

Former Indian skipper M.S.Dhoni and his daughter Ziva Dhoni has many hit headlines. The cute videos of this father and daughter have been widely spread in social media. Now again the cute daughter of M.S.Dhoni once again hit the headlines.

Dhoni is now in Ladakh for military training. Dhoni was active in the Independence Day celebrations there. At that time, Ziva has spotted as Jhancy Rani. She dressed as Jhansi Rani in her school function. She has seen performing the song’ Nanha munha rahi hun desh ka sipahi hun’.

M.S.Dhoni joined the 106TA battalion (PAra) in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30. Dhoni was awarded the honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army of the Parachute Regiment on 2011.